Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Up 4.7%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.89 and last traded at $174.53. 78,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,358,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. BTIG Research increased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

