Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €131.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of AIR opened at €112.34 ($132.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.60 and its 200 day moving average is €108.54. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

