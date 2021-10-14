Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EADSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

