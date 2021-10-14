Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

