Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.22). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.92 ($2.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £519 million and a PE ratio of 24.37.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

