Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.22). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.92 ($2.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £519 million and a PE ratio of 24.37.
About Alfa Financial Software
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.