Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 70.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

