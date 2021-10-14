Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,310. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.