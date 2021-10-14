Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.32. 3,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,505. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.54.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

