Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.