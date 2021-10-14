Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $1,751,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 112.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.33. 25,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.