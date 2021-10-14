Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

ALLK opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allakos by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allakos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 6.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

