Allegion (ALLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

