Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.