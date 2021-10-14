Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

