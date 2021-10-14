Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of ALSN opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

