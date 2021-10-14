Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.