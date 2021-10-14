Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2,268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

