Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,424,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 554,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

MetLife stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

