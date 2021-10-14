Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 993.1% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,396.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $402.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.24 and a 200-day moving average of $376.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.