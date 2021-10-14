Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.