Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $65.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,823.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,943. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,807.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,570.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

