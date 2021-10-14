Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $61.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,813.61. 56,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,793.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,531.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

