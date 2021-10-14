Alphacat Market Capitalization Tops $489,773.58 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $489,773.58 and $17,735.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

