Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $19.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

