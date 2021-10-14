Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 82.5% in September

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AAMC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,879. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.