Altium Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 857,633 shares during the quarter. Verastem comprises about 1.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.95% of Verastem worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $506.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

