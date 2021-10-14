Altium Capital Management LP Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$8.07 on Thursday. 104,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.