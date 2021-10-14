Altium Capital Management LP Purchases 35,592 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,785. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

