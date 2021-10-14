Altium Capital Management LP Sells 17,850 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.39 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

