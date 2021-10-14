Altium Capital Management LP Takes $4.81 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 814,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Cerus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cerus by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 36.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

