Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 473.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGTF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

