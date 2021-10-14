American Capital Management Inc. Has $268.78 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 7.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $268,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.61 on Thursday, reaching $630.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,905. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.68 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

