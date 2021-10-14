American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of American Manganese stock traded down 0.03 on Thursday, hitting 0.68. 744,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.87. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 2.25.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

