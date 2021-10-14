Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 340.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 802,145 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.