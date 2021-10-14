Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,829 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

