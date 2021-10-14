Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $100.47 million and $1.97 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001877 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00237060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00095305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 119,323,649 coins and its circulating supply is 90,605,686 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

