ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983. ANA has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

