Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $119.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.37 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $718.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

AZPN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.96. 596,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $150,307,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

