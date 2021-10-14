Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE CNM opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.