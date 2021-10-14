Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.
NYSE CNM opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
