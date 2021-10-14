Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,790. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.