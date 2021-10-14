Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 38,918,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,596,834. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

