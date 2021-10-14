Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

