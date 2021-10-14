Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.85. The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $221.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

