Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $165.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $167.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $848.41 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $889.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,078,279. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NET traded up $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,327. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

