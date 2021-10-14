Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.18. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,631,791. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

