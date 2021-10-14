Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Investar posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.