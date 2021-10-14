Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $605.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $610.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 137,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,043. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

