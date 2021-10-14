Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 10,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

