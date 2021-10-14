Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

EL traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.27. 29,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

