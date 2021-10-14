Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 139,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.